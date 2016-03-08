Jorginho and Maurizio Sarri are on the verge of joining Chelsea from Napoli with the Blues who are expected to pay a fee above € 60 million to secure the services of the pair.



​Jorginho arrived in Italy yesterday and is set to undergo medical with the Premier League giants today.



Napoli lawyer confirmed yesterday that a deal between the two clubs is very close and earlier this morning the Italy International gave his farewell message to Napoli fans: “I will miss Napoli very much so. I played there for five years and I will always be loyal to them. I had a great time in Naples as I am now getting ready for a new adventure. Will you say hi to Sarri for us? Yes I can do that for you if you like. I have no idea who can replace me here, let's see.”, Jorginho said.



Meantime, according to Repubblica Napoli and Chelsea have an agreement that doesn’t allow the Blues to sign any other player from the azzurri this summer.

