Jorginho and Sarri to Chelsea: what we know so far and live updates
13 July at 13:55Maurizio Sarri and Jorginho are on the verge of joining Chelsea from Napoli.
Chelsea announced the sacking of Antonio Conte earlier this morning (READ MORE) and Maurizio Sarri is now expected to take over in South West London.
The former Napoli boss will travel to London at around 6 pm and will sign his contract with the Blues today (READ MORE).
As for Jorginho, the Italy International has already undergone the first part of his medical tests with the Premier League giants and today he will finalize his move to South West London.
Napoli boss Aurelio De Laurentiis revealed yesterday that both Jorginho and Sarri will join the Blues.
According to reports Chelsea have sacked Conte ‘with just cause’ and according to reports in Italy a legal battle between the Premier League giants and the former Juventus manager is set to begin (READ MORE).
Calciomercato.com will be following every update about Sarri and Jorginho to Chelsea. Watch this space for more updates.
