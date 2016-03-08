Jorginho completes Chelsea medical and Maurizio Sarri currently signing paperwork
13 July at 19:25Chelsea’s phenomenal double swoop to sign both Maurizio Sarri and Jorginho from Napoli is nearly complete. After the Sarri deal has dragged on for the past month, Chelsea sacked Antonio Conte this morning, as per their social media and official website.
According to reports from Sky Sports, Jorginho has completed his Chelsea medical. The deal is reportedly amounting to around €65 million. This will take place after Chelsea sabotaged Manchester City’s move for the Italian-Brazilian midfielder, beating them to the impressive signing.
Meanwhile, it has been reported that Sarri is currently in London to complete all the required paperwork, with a deal suspected to be official within the coming hours. The former Napoli head coach has been replaced by Carlo Ancelotti in Naples and will be looking forward to getting started at his new job in West London.
It is now just a matter of hours before Chelsea complete the double signing of Sarri and Jorginho from Napoli, a move set to help them challenge once again for the Premier League title.
@snhw_
