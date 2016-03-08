Jorginho expresses joy over Europa League triumph and defends Sarri
29 May at 23:40Chelsea's Jorginho spoke to Sky Sport after his team's 4-1 victory over Arsenal in the Europa League final and reflected on the matchup as well as the difficult first season for him in England.
"It's beautiful to win such an important trophy after a tough, long and difficult season. We deserved it, beyond all the criticism we had a great season. In the end, the result counts. We were third in the league, we won the Europa League and reached the League Cup final," he said.
"Criticism is a part of the game and will always be. We are very happy, here in Baku there was Rafael, who is like a brother to me and my mom. Unfortunately, my wife and two children could not come but they were cheering at home.
"All this is thanks to the support of our families who support us even in times of difficulty. This victory is also for them," Jorginho concluded.
