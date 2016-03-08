Jorginho: 'I lived with €20 euros per week, my agent...'

Speaking to the official website of Chelsea, Jorginho told the story of how he ended up in Italy, and the rough times he had at Hellas Verona before being given a chance with the first team.
 
"An agent discovered me in Brazil, so I moved to his school and spent two years there. When I was 15, he arranged an audition with Hellas Verona, and I was good enough.
 
"I met Rafael there and we became friends. I told him I lived with €20 per week. Then he said 'wait a minute, something's not right'. He did some research and found out that my agent took money without my knowledge.
 
"At that point, I wanted to give up, I was completely devastated. I called home in tears and my mother told me that I was so close to the finish line, that I shouldn't come back," he concluded.
 
 

