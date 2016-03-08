Jorginho is the key to Sarri’s switch to Chelsea – the details
11 July at 11:00According to the latest reports from Sky Sports, Italian-Brazilian midfielder Jorginho could hold the key to Chelsea’s eventual, and apparently imminent, capture of Napoli head coach Maurizio Sarri.
The Sarri deal has been held up for a while now after Chelsea were reluctant to pay the ~€7 million figure required to free the head coach from his place in Naples. Now, it is Chelsea’s operation to attempt to free the Italian coach by plotting a joint deal for Sarri and Jorginho.
Sky Sports’ reports suggest Chelsea could pay €65 million for the combined signing of Jorginho and Sarri; which would put a smile on many a face around Stamford Bridge.
Jorginho was reportedly close to a switch to Manchester City; with a deal widely accepted to have been all-but completed. However, Chelsea have outbid the Manchester side and therefore appear to be in pole position for his signature – given that Sarri gets the go-ahead to complete the switch himself.
