Jorginho on critcism at Chelsea: 'They are not used to seeing a player like me in England'
03 June at 16:15Chelsea and Italy midfielder Jorginho has said that fans in England are not used to seeing a player like him play in the Premier League.
The Italian joined Chelsea last summer along with Maurizio Sarri and while he did start well, Jorginho was criticised a lot for his bad performances after the first few games, particularly in a 3-1 loss to Tottenham.
In a press conference for the Italian national team, Jorginho was talking about how he found life in England.
He said: "The criticisms have arrived, there for their culture they were not used to seeing a player with my characteristics before the defense.
"At that moment, when the results did not arrive, it was to point the finger. I always believed in what I do "I continued to work so hard. The work came out and I proved that they were wrong."
This season, the Italian appeared in 37 Premier League games for the Blues, scoring twice. He has also won the Europa League.
