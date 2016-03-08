Jorginho on critcism at Chelsea: 'They are not used to seeing a player like me in England'

03 June at 16:15
Chelsea and Italy midfielder Jorginho has said that fans in England are not used to seeing a player like him play in the Premier League.

The Italian joined Chelsea last summer along with Maurizio Sarri and while he did start well, Jorginho was criticised a lot for his bad performances after the first few games, particularly in a 3-1 loss to Tottenham.

In a press conference for the Italian national team, Jorginho was talking about how he found life in England.

He said: "The criticisms have arrived, there for their culture they were not used to seeing a player with my characteristics before the defense.

"At that moment, when the results did not arrive, it was to point the finger. I always believed in what I do "I continued to work so hard. The work came out and I proved that they were wrong."

This season, the Italian appeared in 37 Premier League games for the Blues, scoring twice. He has also won the Europa League.

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.