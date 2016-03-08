Jorginho on Italy penalty: I had zero fear, I was confident

Chelsea star Jorginho has admitted that he was confident he could convert the penalty for Italy against Poland.



“I had zero fear. I was confident, I knew the team needed to equalise, so if you go there with fear, you’ve got more chance of making a mistake,” he told Rai Sport.



“We need time, as we haven’t been playing together long, but I am pleased that we saw a young Italy that pressed its opponents, was positive, tried to play attacking football and I think we’re on the right track.”

