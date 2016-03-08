Jorginho: 'Premier League has helped me grow defensively'
07 September at 16:55Chelsea and Italy midfielder Jorginho believes that playing in the Premier League has helped him improve defensively.
Jorginho joined Chelsea from Napoli last summer and he has been an important figure for them, despite having come under criticism under Maurizio Sarri. He started the game last season which saw Chelsea beat Arsenal 4-1 in the final of the UEFA Europa League.
Ahead of Italy's game against Finland on Monday, he talked about the Premier League in a press conference today.
He said: "I think the year I lived was fantastic, fundamental to my growth, even on a defensive level. I have more impact on the contrast, more impact on the game. Perhaps the Premier is the championship that gives you more."
On the threat that Finland can pose, he talked about Teemu Pukki, who has been on fire for Norwich in the Premier League.
He said: "We have to worry about the whole team, I think it's the most important player for them, but we have to worry about the others because they are strong and can put us in difficulty."
