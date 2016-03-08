Jorginho is set to begin a new stage of his career after joining the Blues of London from Napoli. The 26-year-old Italian-Brazilian midfielder joined Napoli in 2014 and really flourished under manager Maurizio Sarri in the latter stages of his stint with the Partenopei.



Napoli released a statement expressing their gratitude to both Jorginho and Sarri for their services. However, Jorginho has chosen to respond on social media to those critical of his departure.



“Sooner or later the truth always comes out”





