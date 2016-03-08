Jorginho's agent: "A deal was in place with Manchester City..."

Jorginho was very close to joining Pep Guardiola's Manchester City this past summer but in the end, he moved from Napoli to Chelsea instead. The Italian star decided to follow now ex-Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri to London as they both have a great understanding between one another. Jorginho's agent had this to say on the matter as he spoke to Radio Kiss Kiss:



"Manchester City? Yes a deal was done. There was an agreement with them but Man City and Napoli did not find an agreement on the transfer fee. Chelsea then jumped in and with the arrival of Maurizio Sarri, Jorginho decided to join the blues. Chelsea? He is having a good time at Chelsea and the team is doing very well. Jorginho has been doing incredibly well too so things are currently in place. We hope for the best as the player is happy in England...".



