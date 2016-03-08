Jorginho’s agent breaks silence on latest Man City bid

During an interview with CalcioNapoli24.it, Jorginho’s agent has provided an update on negotiations between Manchester City and Napoli over the potential transfer of his client. Here is what João Santos had to say on the matter:



“Negotiations with Man City are in Napoli’s hands. Meanwhile, I await a signal. The player remains City’s first choice. I am in England, specifically Colchester. Everything is in Napoli’s control. I, as an agent, wait for a signal before I figure out what to do.



“Something will happen this week. I will be in England until Friday, before I return to carry out other negotiations. It is always difficult to say what will happen in the transfer market. I wait for Napoli and City to agree a deal which is suitable for both clubs.



“Manchester City have set a deadline because they have other players in mind for every position. As yet, they have not told me anything but I think that Jorginho is their first choice.”



(CalcioNapoli24.it)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)