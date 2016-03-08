Jorginho's agent gives Chelsea fans scare with words on potential Serie A return

Chelsea midfielder Joginho, fresh from his penalty goal against Greece, has been linked to a potential Serie A return in the last couple of months, especially with champions Juventus, where he would reunite with Maurizio Sarri. His agent Joao Santos spoke to Radio Sportiva about the hypothesis.



"Playing in Chelsea helps him [Jorginho] a lot because it is a very intense football and he has learned a lot with Sarri and now with Lampard," he said.



"Return to Italy? In football everything is possible, the desire to return is always there. With the experience gained in the Premier League, he could make a big contribution to Serie A. He can play in 2-3 Italian teams fighting for the Scudetto," Santos added.