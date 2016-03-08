Jorginho's agent refuses to rule a move to Juventus to reunite with Sarri
20 June at 13:40Jorginho’s agent has refused to rule out the midfielder joining new Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri in Turin. The Chelsea regista has only been at for 11 months having been brought in by Sarri when he took over towards the end of the summer last year. But now with Sarri’s move to Juventus confirmed speculation has been mounting that he may try to reunite with his most trusted ally again.
Joao Santos told Tuttomercatoweb “Chelsea have a four-year contract with him. We’ll wait a few days to figure out whether there is any truth in this interest mentioned in the papers. His past at Napoli won’t be an issue, because Jorginho is a professional. Right now, Jorginho is happy at Chelsea. He found a great atmosphere and we can’t really say that he’d like to go elsewhere, but anything can happen in the transfer market. We’ll wait and see…”
Sarri has recently been introduced to the Italian press and you can catch up with all the news from his first press conference at Juventus here…
