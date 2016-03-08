Manchester City have made a bid for Napoli midfielder Jorginho, his agent has confirmed. However, the Italian international is not thinking about his future as he wants to focus on the next two matches with Italy.



"I know an offer to Napoli has arrived from Manchester City. We're waiting for their response. I don't think they have rejected offers. If Napoli find an agreement with City, we will assess everything,” Joao Santos told TMW.



"Obviously, Manchester City would be very welcome, an opportunity not to be turned down. The coach is one of the best in Europe."



When asked about his future in the press conference, Jorginho said: “I’m not thinking about it now,” Jorginho said in a Press conference at Coverciano today. I’m just focused on the next two Italy games.”



Asked if new Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti has called him. He said: “Carlo Ancelotti? I haven’t heard from him. I’ve only heard great things about him and it’s normal that the thought of being coached by him is there.”



