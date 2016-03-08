Jorginho would be surprised to see Sarri join Juve

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho gave a long interview to Sky Sport, in which he spoke about the Europa League final against Arsenal.

"A great international final, we are happy to go and play and we are working calmly, it will certainly be a great game.

“Strong point? We have to believe in our game, we can do it: here there are great players, we can take the trophy home.

"Match number 63 in the season? There are so many and obviously, we feel it but we prepare to go. For me, this has been a very positive season. It is normal that in a team like Chelsea there is all this pressure: criticism will always come, but I have always remained very calm and serene. It is always but we have seen continuous growth in the season".

"If he [Sarri] went to Juve I would follow him? I have a four-year contract with Chelsea. I would be surprised by his farewell, we came third in the Premier team behind City and Liverpool, we are in the final of the Europa League and we got to the League Cup final: the season is positive.”