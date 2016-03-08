Jose Mourinho feels that the passion for football in America deserves more than it gets in the friendlies of the International Champions Cup.The Portuguese boss was talking to the press after United's 4-1 loss to Liverpool in their second game of the International Champions Cup. And he talked about why the fans deserve better than the friendlies and they should spend their money on them.He said: "The atmosphere is great but if I were in the audience, I would not spend my money to see these teams play."The defeat of our C Team has not taught me anything. Alexis Sanchez is the only attacker available and the poor guy tries to do his best. "."The passion of some Americans for football deserves better. They deserve to see the best teams. It is the quality that creates the passion. After the World Cup, there is no respect for clubs and players need a holiday, "