Jose Mourinho drops hint about future, opens door to Italy
24 April at 17:00Jose Mourinho has given an interview to DAZN in which he discusses his past, specifically his time in Serie A with Inter Milan, as well as commenting, in brief, on his future.
"I returned to London after the experience at Real Madrid, for me it is a starting point because the next stage of my career will not be the Premier League. The trophies are my guarantee of success, even against those who try to forget all of this, but it is impossible. The last one was the Europa League, a year and a half ago, some people think it was twenty years ago, instead it was a year and a half ago. Then the last final I played, despite having lost, was eight months ago in the FA Cup. But it's passed, obviously now I'm preparing for the future.
"Italy? I found an incredible family, which made me happy every day in Appiano Gentile. In this connection with the fans there are results, because when we win we are all on our honeymoon; we have won and created this understanding that remains. I go around London and an Interista comes up to me and he kisses me and hugs me. Italy has been a natural habitat for me, in England I have to be different in so many situations, in Italy instead the way of living football 24 hours a day is very Latin."
