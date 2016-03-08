Jose Mourinho: 'I always considered Alexis Sanchez a sad man'
13 September at 14:15Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed that he always saw Alexis Sanchez as a sad man during his tenure at United.
Mourinho was in-charge at United from the summer of 2016 till the end of 2018- when he was sacked and replaced by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He signed Alexis Sanchez in the winter of 2018 and that signing went onto be one of the worst in the club's history.
In an interview that Mourinho gave to Telegraph, he talked about Romelu Lukaku and Sanchez.
"Last year he didn't feel happy. If you're not happy, in every job, it's hard to make it at high levels. Maybe I was not able to get the best out of him. I always considered Alexis a sad man."
On Lukaku, the Portuguese manager said: "He has always scored goals: at West Bromwich Albion, at Everton, at United. I think his transfer is the result of the player's ambition, which wanted to change the air."
Go to comments