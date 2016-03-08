Jose Mourinho: 'Managing in Italy is a possibility'

04 July at 22:35
Former Manchester United, Inter and Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed that managing in Italy again might be a possibility again for him.

Mourinho's last job was at Old Trafford last season but he was sacked as the club's boss in December after a 3-1 loss to Liverpool. Since then he has been without a club but has been linked with many clubs.

In a recent interview that he gave to Sky Sports while watching the Wimbledon in London, he said: "I will continue to coach at a high level. Italy in the future? It may be a possibility."

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Globetrotter

27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.