Jose Mourinho: 'Managing in Italy is a possibility'

Former Manchester United, Inter and Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed that managing in Italy again might be a possibility again for him.



Mourinho's last job was at Old Trafford last season but he was sacked as the club's boss in December after a 3-1 loss to Liverpool. Since then he has been without a club but has been linked with many clubs.



In a recent interview that he gave to Sky Sports while watching the Wimbledon in London, he said: "I will continue to coach at a high level. Italy in the future? It may be a possibility."