Jose Mourinho: ‘My Inter were unstoppable; I’m too young to retire’

Mourinho Manchester
17 January at 18:10
In his first interview as a BeIN Sport pundit, Jose Mourinho has spoken publically for one of the first times since his dismissal from Manchester United. When asked about the greatest team he has ever coached, Mourinho responded:
 
“Inter. We won everything by managing to beat Barcelona, the current champions: we were unstoppable.
 
“Retire? I'm too young! I still want to coach, I've been in football a long time and I turn 56 in a couple of weeks: I belong to soccer, I'm part of the high-level football and that is where I will stay.”
 
