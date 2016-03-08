As Manchester United were crushed in East London by a spirited West Ham side on Saturday, a very familiar truth once again came gaping in front of everyone- Jose Mourinho will soon be sacked as the Red Devils' manager.In what was a rather diabolical performance which saw Jose get his tactics all wrong, the Hammers took the lead through former Lazio man Felipe Anderson and doubled it towards the end of the first half through a Victor Lindelof own goal.United did pull one back through Marcus Rashford and saw a glimmer of hope minutes after a very familiar face brought Jose close to taking a dip into the coffin. It was Marko Arnautovic, who left the United defense and David de Gea for dead in scoring the third goal and drilling the final nail in United's coffin.Perhaps it was meant to be this way. Marko Arnautovic, who has previously lauded Jose for making him the man he is today and for appreciating the character he is, could well have sparked Jose's beginning of the end at Old Trafford.While Arnautovic was only on loan at Inter and he made only three appearances at the nerazzurri, he thanks Jose a lot for improving him. He told the Daily Mail: "Back in Milan I thought we were training in the morning and I went in just perfect,' he reflected. 'There were no cars there. We were actually training in the afternoon that day!"Mourinho is there with his staff and he stands up and starts applauding and laughing. He said: 'You are my man. You come here five hours before training. I love you! Here, take my watch'. I still have that watch in my house."Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)