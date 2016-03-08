Grazie a @CannoneMarco che mi ha fatto notare lo zoom di @Miralem_Pjanic sul pontile. C'è scritto "Joseph". Sarà un indizio? #Guardiola pic.twitter.com/2c4t0k0Vvh — Miky Cì (@Mikyss78) May 22, 2019

Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic could have dropped a big hint about the next bianconeri manager in an Instagram post.With Massimiliano Allegri set to leave Juve at the end of the season, the Old Lady have been linked with many names. This includes Mauricio Pochettino, Pep Guardiola, Maurizio Sarri and Simone Inzaghi.With reports now strongly favoring Guardiola, Pjanic could have dropped a massive hint about the Spaniard being the next manager. An instagram image he posted on his story had the name 'Joseph' on it. That happens to be Guardiola's original first name.