'JOSEPH': Pjanic drops big hint about new Juventus manager

23 May at 13:35
Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic could have dropped a big hint about the next bianconeri manager in an Instagram post.

With Massimiliano Allegri set to leave Juve at the end of the season, the Old Lady have been linked with many names. This includes Mauricio Pochettino, Pep Guardiola, Maurizio Sarri and Simone Inzaghi.

 
With reports now strongly favoring Guardiola, Pjanic could have dropped a massive hint about the Spaniard being the next manager. An instagram image he posted on his story had the name 'Joseph' on it. That happens to be Guardiola's original first name.

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.