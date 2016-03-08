Journalist claims Modric has decided to leave Real amid AC Milan links

The name of Luka Modric continues to be linked with a departure from Real Madrid, with AC Milan being named as a possible next destination for the midfielder. The founder of the Spanish outlet OkDiario, Eduardo Inda, believes a decision has been made already."Modric has already decided, he will leave Real Madrid in June. Many clubs want him and he will say goodbye", Inda told El Chiringuito. In other words, the Croatian could finally leave the Bernabeu side.