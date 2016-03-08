Journalist claims Ronaldo 'considering Juve exit' and reveals CR7's next club
24 March at 15:00In the summer of 2018, to everyone's surprise, Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid after winning yet another Champions League trophy and chose to join Juventus in a 100 million euro move that shocked the world of football. The 35-year-old phenomenon signed a contract until June 2022 at the Allianz Stadium but could his journey at the club end prematurely? It seems like that could be the case.
The Portuguese striker arrived at the club with the clear goal to help the Bianconeri win the Champions League but in his first season, Massimiliano Allegri's men were shocked by Ajax in the quarterfinals of the competition, while this season it is uncertain whether the competition will be concluded, with Juventus still having the chance to turn around the 0-1 result from Lyon in the second leg at home.
Nevertheless, according to what journalist Fabio Santini told live on air at 7 Gold (via ilbianconero.com), the attacker is seriously considering leaving Turin ahead of the upcoming football season.
"We can say with absolute certainty that the rumours from Spain about Ronaldo are very realistic. CR7 is seriously thinking of saying goodbye to Juventus and he would have already decided hi new team: it would be PSG. He would be part of a stellar attack with Mbappe and would likely take Neymar's place in the French capital," Santini said.
Go to comments