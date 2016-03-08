Journalist explains why Kessie's relationship with Milan has broken down

Speaking to Sky Italia, Gianluca Di Marzio spoke about the relationship between Kessie and AC Milan, which he believes broke down after a particular incident that took place last season."Pioli excluded him because he wants a different attitude from the Ivorian. He has always been on the market, never unsellable. After the fight with Biglia and some disagreements with Maldini, something broke in the relationship with Milan. We need to see if the January market can present some interesting opportunities for him and Milan," he stated.