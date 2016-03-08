Journalist investigating Juve-Mafia links receives death threats
15 November at 13:00Federico Ruffo, the journalist from Report who has been investigating the links between Juventus’ ultras and the mafia, has spoken to Il Fatto Quotidiano about life since investigating this case – including detailing the death threats he has received on social media.
“In Italy you can touch everything except support? This is the thought that I had immediately. In many years between Report and Presadiretta I have dealt with many topics, but something like that had never happened to me. The problem, however, now is not so much that you can not touch the curves, but the hatred that emanates people when it comes to football, supporting makes everything legitimate.
“On social media, people write who hope that the 'ndrangheta complete the job, sorry people because I saved myself, others who tell me not to speculate on the attempted fire because the mafia does not feel uncomfortable for a shit like me. At this moment, fortunately, I feel protected by the police and the company, but more than physical violence, people's hate is frightening me: it will not go away and I have no way of defending myself, every time I write something, that there will be my name on the internet, I will have to deal with these absurd attacks, mostly by Juventus fans. The field has nothing to do with it, I'm always Juventino. It is absurd that those fans take it with me for facts that concern the curve, the underworld and the leadership. But on the other hand they were also aroused by many blogs and microblogs that for days have discredited the investigation.”
