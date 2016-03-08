Jovic hints at Real, Barcelona snub: 'I noticed one thing after playing vs. Chelsea and Inter'
26 May at 11:15Eintracht star striker Luka Jovic is regarded as one of the most interesting strikers in Europe and he has been linked with a move to Real Madrid and Barcelona. The Bosnian striker, however, has admitted that he may not join La Liga in the summer: "Bundesliga is physically very challenging", Jovic told Welt am Sonnatg.
"After the games against Chelsea and Inter I understood that the Premier League and the Serie A could be good for my career. The teams of those leagues are designed for me and I am looking forward to facing the best players in the world. For sure I am ambitious and I want to have a successful career".
Jovic is reported to have rejected a move to Barcelona. AC Milan have reportedly set sights on the talented striker who, however, won't be cheap to sign in the summer. Jovic, however, seems to have decided his future.
Go to comments