Jovic laughs off Real exit rumors: 'The media always make me laugh..'
20 August at 17:45Real Madrid summer signing Luka Jovic has laughed off rumors linking him with a loan move away from the Los Blancos.
The Serbian arrived at the club from Eintracht Frankfurt for an initial fee of around 65 million euros. But he failed to shine in the pre-season friendlies and this sparked rumors that the striker could depart on an initial loan deal.
In an interview that Jovic gave to Novosti, he talked about these rumors and said: " The media always make me laugh. I have been used to all kinds of comments and judgments since the beginning of my career as a professional. Time will tell what is true."
ON ZIDANE - "He believes in me, his thoughts have not changed. I am learning from him day after day, I am very happy. He is at the top of world football, both as a footballer and as a coach."
Go to comments