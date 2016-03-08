Juan Cuadrado: 'We never set limits, we have to keep playing this way'
03 November at 23:25Juventus winger Juan Cuadrado has hailed the Old Lady's performance against Cagliari, saying that while they do not set limits, they don't lose direction.
The Colombian was recently talking to DAZN and gave his thoughts about the 3-1 win, in which he scored the third and decisive goal, which killed the tie in stoppage time.
Cuadrado said: "We have to be aware that here you play like that, you never have to lower the level. They did a lot to get a result against us.
"I'm happy with the three points, that was the important thing: we do not set limits, every game we have to play like this, this team to keep growing."
