Juan Cuadrado: 'We never set limits, we have to keep playing this way'

03 November at 23:25
Juventus winger Juan Cuadrado has hailed the Old Lady's performance against Cagliari, saying that while they do not set limits, they don't lose direction.

The Colombian was recently talking to DAZN and gave his thoughts about the 3-1 win, in which he scored the third and decisive goal, which killed the tie in stoppage time.

Cuadrado said: "We have to be aware that here you play like that, you never have to lower the level. They did a lot to get a result against us.

"I'm happy with the three points, that was the important thing: we do not set limits, every game we have to play like this, this team to keep growing."

For more transfer news and updates, click here

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.