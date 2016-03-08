Judgement day ahead for AC Milan as club faces UEFA FFP hearing

Tuesday 18th June could go down as one of the most important days in AC Milan's history. A delegation from the Milanese club will attend the UEFA HQ in Switzerland where they will face an audience of European football's governing body.



UEFA rejected AC Milan's settlement agreement and thus the next stage of financial scrutiny takes place. After breaching financial fair play regulations, Milan could be excluded from next year's Europa League; which would, in itself, prove to be financially damaging. The lack of income from European football could seriously threaten the club and their ability to compete in the transfer market.