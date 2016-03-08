Julio Cesar: 'Inter can win the Scudetto, Conte is a winner'
24 September at 12:15
This past weekend, Inter managed to beat their city rivals AC Milan, quite comfortably as well, winning by two goals to nil in the end. Safe to say, the Nerazzurri camp is enjoying a good spell, having won all of the four opening games.
In an interview with La Gazzetta Dello Sport (via calciomercato.com), the former Inter goalkeeper Julio Cesar spoke about the start of Antonio Conte's side, praising the new manager for being what the club needs to compete for the Scudetto.
"I saw a nice, tough and organized team. Conte's work is coming out great. With him, Inter will remain in the runnings for the Scudetto until the end of the season. He is a winner but I won't compare with Mourinho, they are two great very professional technicians," he began.
Tomorrow evening, Inter will face Lazio at the San Siro, looking to cement their spot at the top of the table. Juventus are currently two points behind the Nerazzurri and they will face Brescia tonight without Ronaldo. When asked about the Scudetto, Cesar stated that the time has come.
"Scudetto? After 9 years it's time. Many had doubts about Conte, perhaps because of the Juventus past. Meaningless speeches: he is a great professional and the shirt has nothing to do with it," he concluded.
