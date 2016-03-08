Julio Cesar: 'It's an honor to represent Inter...' - pics

Ex-Inter Milan keeper Julio Cesar is now a nerazzurri ambassador world-wide as he posted the following message on Instagram: ' It is a great honor for me to represent a club like Inter Milan in this crucial moment for the club and their fans. I want to thank everyone for their support'. You can view the Brazilian's original message bellow right here right now on Calciomercato.com. You can also visit our website to view the live commentary of the Napoli-Lazio game right now.