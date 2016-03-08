Julio Cesar predicts Derby della Madonnina: 'Inter will win 2-1'
15 March at 16:55Former Inter Milan goalkeeper Julio Cesar has predicted the nerazzurri to pick up a 2-1 win over AC Milan on Sunday.
The Milan derby on Sunday will determine a lot of things for both sides, apart from the mere bragging rights of the city. A loss for Inter could see them slip further away from the top three and possibly even risk finishing inside the top four this season.
Cesar was recently talking exclusively to Calciomercato and with the Milan derby coming up, he was asked to give his prediction about the game.
He said: "I was a good prophet, I told Francesco (Toldo) that we would win 1-0 and actually it went like this. I hope to bring the same luck again this time and say 2-1 for Inter. "
He was also asked about whether the difference between the Inter of his times and the current Inter is the presence of leaders.
He said: "I can't judge a group that I don't know and that I only see from the outside. I can definitely say that our dressing room was full of people with enormous character, where everyone could express their ideas. It was the constant confrontation between all those prominent personalities that led us to win what we won ”.
Go to comments