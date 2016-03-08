Julio Cesar reveals Mourinho’s jokes on Whatsapp

Ex-Inter keeper Julio Cesar spoke to DAZN about numerous topics, here is what he had to say on the matter:



'San Siro? The first thing that comes to mind is when the fans would chant my name. I remember many big saves during my time at Inter, I have so many positive memories. What do you think of this picture of you as a Kid? It brings so many emotions especially considering the tragedy that happened at the Flamengo camp. There was one of the youngsters that was a keeper and that wanted to meet me. I hope to eventually meet him in another world when my time comes (JC crying...). PK against Ibra? I tried to get in his head because I didn't want him shooting in the middle. Ibra is such an amazing player, he is a different type of person but he is a great footballer. Mourinho? Materazzi created a Whatsapp group chat as Mourinho was the most active user! He couldn't stop sending everyone jokes. He is also an amazing motivator, everyone were so fired up at Inter after his speeches. He was a great coach indeed...'. More to come...