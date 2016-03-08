July deadline set for transfer offers for Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United target
09 July at 20:50According to what has been reported by Corriere dello Sport, Lazio president Claudio Lotito has set a deadline for the transfer of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
After setting the price tag of the 23-year-old Serbian midfielder at €155 million, Lotito has set a deadline for interested parties by the end of July.
This means that Juventus will face some pressure if they are still interested, attempting to complete the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid first and foremost.
Madrid, meanwhile, have reportedly offered a ‘top secret’ counterpart in their bid for Milinkovic-Savic, yet it is unclear of Lotito’s opinions – with the Lazio boss suggesting a team must meet their €155m valuation or leave with nothing.
What this does mean is that the heat is on and if a club, whether it be Madrid, Manchester United, Juventus or another party, wants to sign the Serb; they need to do it quickly, with just 3 weeks remaining in the month.
