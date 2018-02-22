Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool star's future, aims dig at Juventus
21 May at 17:15Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said he has “no idea” when asked about Emre Can’s future at Anfield beyond this season. The midfielder’s contract will expire in the summer and so far has not signed a new deal, while Juventus have long been interested in signing him on a free transfer.
“No clue. Not important in this moment. He is 100 per cent here. But I really have no idea,” Klopp said during the press conference today.
Liverpool will face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final in Kiev on May 26. They defeated AS Roma in the semi-final and Jurgen Klopp has taken a dig at Juventus, suggesting Liverpool would have not made it to final if they had played like Juventus or Bayern Munich.
“If we would have played like Juventus or Bayern, or tried, we would have gone out in the group stage. So we have to be more lively than other teams, because we have a lack of experience.”
