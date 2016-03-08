AS Roma summer signing Justin Kluivert has revealed that he has joined the club to play as a starter but he is happy with the progress that he has made so far.Kluivert has not yet made a single start for the giallorossi but has made two appearances from the bench. Despite that, he has already made a match-winning contribution when he assisted Edin Dzeko in the Serie A opener against Torino.Kluivert was recently talking to FoxSports about his aims at Roma and he stated that he wants to be a starter at the Stadio Olimpico.The youngster said: "I want to become a starter, I having joined Roma for just that."Surely my time has not yet arrived, but I have played several minutes and I'm happy. I'm also satisfied with the training sessions . Things are proceeding in the right direction:"My house is almost ready and everything is going as planned. Everyone knew that the start in Rome would be difficult because they expect so much. At Ajax I was freer in the field, while here I have to play more inwards. I feel more and more comfortable ".