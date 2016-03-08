Justin Kluivert reveals why he chose to join Roma

Roma forward Justin Kluivert, son of Dutch legend Patrick, spoke to ESPN, revealing just why he chose to join Roma over other options he had on the table."The level here is higher than Ajax. This is the reason why I chose Rome. Now I expect a lot more from myself, I want to improve day by day. I believe that, regardless of age, when one is ready for the jump simply has to do it. And I was ready."The biggest difference? In Italy everyone must defend, this is the big difference. But also from the offensive point of view changes so much: in the Netherlands I was waiting on the band and as soon as I got the ball I had to go in one on one. Here I have to move, go out and come back, attack the space. This I think makes me a better player. I am learning a lot and one day I hope I can play on the whole offensive front."Am I the fastest at Roma? I think it's Manolas ... Inside the locker room is definitely the craziest of all, makes jokes all the time but is a very good guy."De Rossi? He speaks excellent English, he helped me from all points of view. It's a good thing when such a player shows you so much respect."

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.