Roma, Kluivert: 'I want to follow my father's footsteps'
19 July at 17:10Justin Kluivert is not sure if he will stay at AS Roma forever or will change the team in the future.
"The future? I do not know, I'll stay forever or maybe I'll change team. It's a challenge, not only for football but also for personal growth. I can not wait to get started, "Justin said.
Justin Kluivert has said he joined AS Roma because he wanted to follow his father's footsteps of playing in Italy. Patrick played for AC Milan.
"I talked to him, I did not only talk about Serie A, I want to follow his advice and his footsteps, "he said.
"I'm quick and skilful in one-on-ones." I look for the goal. I need to improve defensively. I wanted to show my value and go beyond what I did in the Netherlands. I'm young, I can not wait to get started. We can do important. "
