According to today's edition of La Stampa, Juventus have a special plan in order to finance the transfer of Russian starlet Golovin, who also is a target of Arsenal.

In fact, as reported by the newspaper , Juventus are planning to sell their midfielder, Stefano Sturaro, for around €20m to England and but Golovin for roughly the same amount. The operation is currently underway and the Juventus management are working to see this through.

However, the World Cup certainly doesn't help the Bianconeri as more and more clubs are growing interest for Golovin, given his success in the first match against Saudi Arabia. Therefore, there could be a tough auction for the player, which will put the Turin side in a difficult position.

Nevertheless, Juventus have already reached a rough agreement with Aleksandr Golovin, while negotiations with the Moscow club are underway. the Russian club continue to alter their evaluation, but Juve are adamant to close at €20m.