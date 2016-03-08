Juve accelerate for Chelsea outcast in derby with Inter: the latest

As reported by Tuttosport (via ilbianconero.com), Emerson Palmieri is a profile really appreciated by Juventus and its representatives. At Chelsea, the fullback is playing much less than last year and has collected only 11 appearances so far. And it seems that coach Lampard would have alerted the agent of the player to look around for other options.



One of the options could be a return to Italy. Juventus have long been on the player's trail. Paratici already wanted him during his Roma times and also eyed him during his brief spell at Palermo.



Coach Maurizio Sarri knows him and respects him. Last year, Palmieri had great success in his Chelsea adventure precisely because he was key to the game of the Tuscan coach at the Stamford Bridge.



However, the Bianconeri must watch out for Inter Milan, as they look to challenge Juve in a transfer market derby. The idea of Juventus is to complete the acquisition of the player now and sign the player officially in June.