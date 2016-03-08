Juve, Agnelli and Allegri set for meeting over future
24 April at 11:15Things did not all go to plan for Juventus this season as the Bianconeri, despite confirming their eight successive Scudetto win, failed to qualify for the semi-finals of the Champions League after they were dumped out in a surprise result against Dutch side Ajax. Due to this, many Juventus fans are putting pressure on Allegri and wish to see the club part ways with the Italian coach.
According to what has been reported by the Corriere dello Sport, Juventus president Andrea Agnelli and head coach Massimiliano Allegri are set for a meeting within ten days, to discuss the future of not only the coach but of the club's future too.
The meeting will take place in ten days and will likely see Allegri remain in Turin as he prepares one final assault on the Champions League next season. However, it cannot be ruled out that Agnelli will simply decide enough is enough and choose to part ways with Allegri.
