After yesterday's Coppa Italia win against Milan, there was a great party in Juventus' locker room. Many videos were posted on social media by the players, capturing the moment.

Paulo Dybala streamed the scenes live on Instagram, and was joined by Juventus president Agnelli in the video. When asked Dybala about the award that the club will give to the players for the win the Juventus president answered with irony: "A beer each, you deserved it!".

Watch the video below.