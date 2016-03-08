Juve, Agnelli responds to Superga air disaster banner allegations
25 October at 14:15Juventus are coming under heavy criticism after Italian journalistic show Report have launched an investigation into the banners mocking the Superga air disaster that were displayed by Juventus ultras at the Turin derby with Torino in February 2014.
Report are claiming that Juventus security manager Alessandro D’Angelo allowed the Juventus ultras to bring the banner into the stadium, to which Juve president Andre Agnelli responded:
“Alessandro D'Angelo has not helped to insert rogue banners about the tragedy of Superga, as proved by the sentence of the Court of Appeal of 22 January 2018. Those responsible have been brought to justice thanks to the security systems made available to Juventus. Any other consideration must be considered false because it does not take into account the facts of the trials and the sentences.”
Report have stated they are to return to the story, responding to Agnelli’s comments with a supposedly intercepted voice clip from D’Angelo, with the security manager saying: “They caught me.”
