Unus pro omnibus, omnes pro uno pic.twitter.com/t90ccl1P7a — Andrea Agnelli (@andagn) 20 settembre 2018

Juventus presidentafter the red card that the Portuguese star was unfairly showed in the opening tie of the Champions League against Valencia on Wednesday.German referee Felix Brych made headlines deciding to give the former Real Madrid star his marching order for alleged violent conduct against Valencia defender Murillo.Ronaldo was shown a straight red card and left the pitch in tears repeating everybody that he ‘did nothing’.The Portuguese star was comforted by his Juventus team-mates both on and off the pitch and Agnelli picked one very relevant picture that describes the spirit of his Juventus side.Agnelli added a caption written in Latin to the picture, the translation of Agnelli statement reads: “One for all and all for one”