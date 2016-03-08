Juve, Agnelli speaks on Ronaldo condition and San Siro
29 March at 13:15Andrea Agnelli, Juventus chairman, has spoken at the Il Foglio a San Siro event; speaking on the iconic Milanese stadium, as well as on his own club, Juventus, and the current situation of Portuguese star forward Cristiano Ronaldo.
"Ronaldo? He is fine. Is he back? Our luck is to be able to count on 25 quality players. Obviously having him on the pitch gives us an extra sense of security but for muscle injuries we have to be careful and risk could mean compromising future. Better to protect the next two and a half months than a game.
"What advice would I give to Inter and Milan on the management of San Siro? This stadium is a piece of Italian history, built in 1925 and then restructured over the years For my part, I have very pleasant memories, a semi-final of Uefa against Borussia, entering there, the entire stadium screamed. San Siro is scary. Then there are the modern business perspectives and, from this point of view, San Siro makes its age felt and should I choose I would go to a new facility. In today's world one cannot be nostalgic, if it would be up to me, I'd do everything for a new ground, which in an ideal situation would be totally individual. In Milan, two grounds would be ideal, but then economic planning takes over and it is up to the companies to evaluate. Tottenham spent a billion and a half on their stadium."
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments