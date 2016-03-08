Agnelli on Juve scudetti count: 'In my living room I display the photos I like most'
25 October at 18:20Juventus president Andrea Agnelli spoke to the press after the Juventus shareholders’ meeting today, in which he spoke about the mentions of Calciopoli and Juventus these days, in regards to the reports from Report that suggested links beween Juventus and the mafia:
“In these two years we have witnessed a very unpleasant show about some irregularities in the sale of the tickets, but also about the absolution regarding the mafia infiltration. Today we try again to make a show, saying that our security manager has introduced rogue banners inside the stadium Today we try to pass old and outdated interceptions as unpublished. There are some confessed offenders. It is a painful affair for those who, like us, work with the police to make the stadiums The pain is exacerbated by the disappearance of Bucci Respect in silence the work of the investigations, the judgments must be respected To whom refers to the events of Calciopoli, Juventus respects the judgments so much so that we played in Serie B in the 2006/2007 season. At my house, in my living room, I display the photos that I like the most. I still publicly thank Aldo Mazzia and Beppe Marotta, they were two very important figures. Nedved will have the same powers as me.”
