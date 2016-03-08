In exchange for the defender, Milan managed to get Caldara and Higuain, although the latter arrived on a paid loan with an option to buy.

Since his return, the relationship with the fans has seen a lot of ups and downs, however, there seem to be no issues between Bonucci and the club. In fact, as pictures below, Agnelli welcomed Bonucci back with a big hug.

After his controversial move from Juventus to Milan, Leonardo Bonucci decided to return to the former this summer.