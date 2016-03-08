Juve, Agnelli welcomes Bonucci
13 August at 11:45After his controversial move from Juventus to Milan, Leonardo Bonucci decided to return to the former this summer.
In exchange for the defender, Milan managed to get Caldara and Higuain, although the latter arrived on a paid loan with an option to buy.
Since his return, the relationship with the fans has seen a lot of ups and downs, however, there seem to be no issues between Bonucci and the club. In fact, as pictures below, Agnelli welcomed Bonucci back with a big hug.
Il ritorno del figliol prodigo. #VillarPerosa pic.twitter.com/NZ6iVuZcbB— toni alfano (@AlfanoToni) 12 augusti 2018
Go to comments