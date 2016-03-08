Juve agree to swap Caldara and Bonucci on one condition

Juventus are ready to swap their new defender Mattia Caldara with Leonardo Bonucci, the former Bianconeri star who is now willing to make return to the Allianz Stadium.



Il Corriere dello Sport provides the latest updates about the negotiation and claims that Juve would be open to swap the Italian defenders only if AC Milan agree to include a buy-back clause in the deal.



Basically, Juventus would sell Caldara to AC Milan in exchange for Bonucci but the Old Lady would have a chance to re-sign the former Atalanta star in the future.



Sources have told Calciomercato.com that Juve can agree to swap the two defender if AC Milan also sign Gonzalo Higuain for € 60 million but the Rossoneri can only match Juve asking price after the sales of Andre Silva, Carlos Bacca and Nikola Kalinic.



Juventus' CEO Beppe Marotta confirmed Juventus' interest in Bonucci yesterday but added that 'at the moment' the Old Lady has enough defenders in her squad.